In Case You Missed It: White breaks off 70-yard touchdown run

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Texas Tech running back and Monterey product Xavier White had one of his most productive games of the season Saturday, gaining 109 total yards in Texas Tech’s 50-44 loss to No. 23 Oklahoma State.

The highlight of the day for White was a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that cut OSU’s lead to 34-31.

White finished the day with nine carries for 98 yards and the touchdown, as well as an 11-yard reception.

He left the game with an injury, but Matt Wells said Monday that he believes White will play in Texas Tech’s season finale against Kansas.