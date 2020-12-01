In Case You Missed It: White breaks off 70-yard touchdown run

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — Texas Tech running back and Monterey product Xavier White had one of his most productive games of the season Saturday, gaining 109 total yards in Texas Tech’s 50-44 loss to No. 23 Oklahoma State.

The highlight of the day for White was a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that cut OSU’s lead to 34-31.

White finished the day with nine carries for 98 yards and the touchdown, as well as an 11-yard reception.

He left the game with an injury, but Matt Wells said Monday that he believes White will play in Texas Tech’s season finale against Kansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar