In Case You Missed It: White has another big game in Tech win

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monterey grad Xavier White topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the second straight week in Texas Tech’s 16-13 win over Kansas Saturday.

White led Texas Tech with a career high 135 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also paced the Red Raiders in receptions, hauling in four passes for 28 yards.

However, White’s day was marred by some mistakes. He lost two fumbles and committed a taunting penalty that brought back a long run.

White moved from wide receiver to running back before the season, and was put on scholarship.

He made solid strides in his sophomore season, rushing for 436 yards at an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. Two of his runs went for touchdowns.