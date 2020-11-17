In Case You Missed It: WV tops TCU in battle featuring 2 Lubbock products

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Two Lubbock products faced off in West Virginia Saturday, as Jarret Doege (Lubbock-Cooper) and the Mountaineers took on Blair Conwright (Coronado) and the Horned Frogs.

Doege finished on top. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns, and ran in another score in a 24-6 Mountaineers win.

Conwright caught three passes for 19 yards. After a strong start to the season, he hasn’t topped 20 yards in any of his last three games.

In Lubbock, Monterey product Xavier White had a quiet day in the Red Raiders’ win over Baylor. SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks got most of the work at running back; White finished with 12 yards on five carries and an 8-yard reception.