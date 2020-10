ARLINGTON, Texas — For the first time since he was on Texas Tech’s sideline, Kliff Kingsbury will be coaching a game in Texas Monday night when the Arizona Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals are 3-2, coming off a win over the New York Jets last week.

The Cowboys are 2-3 and will have a starter not named Dak Prescott for the first time since 2015. Prescott suffered a severe ankle injury last week, and Andy Dalton will take his place.

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.