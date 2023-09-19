LUBBOCK, Tex.- Benjamin Bruce hasn’t been playing football for long. His coaches saw how good he was in the long jump and triple jump for the Trinity Christian track and field team, and told him they’d love to see him suit up on the gridiron.

“They just kept talking to me and wanted me to come out for the football team. I didn’t want to and my dad was like ‘come out’ so I finally decided to try it,” said Bruce.

“About my first day here where I saw him on the track I was like yeah we gotta get that guy playing football,” said his head coach, Riley White.

Bruce says the choice paid off, because over the summer he played on a couple 7-on-7 teams and took part in camps, and scouts took notice.

In Trinity Christian’s win over New Deal, Bruce logged seven catches for 205 yards, and two touchdowns. On defense, he broke up two passes.

When asked if he gets gassed after playing so many snaps, he said he doesn’t have time to think about being tired.

“It’s fun because you’re never really out of the game, you always feel like you’re in the moment and have a great group of guys around you on offense and defense.”