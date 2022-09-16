LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 4 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 4:

THURSDAY:

Lake View – 35

Lubbock High – 21

FRIDAY:

Rider – 14

Lubbock Cooper – 17

Abilene Cooper – 33

Coronado – 28

Frenship – 21

Abilene – 7

Midland – 18

Monterey – 13

Greenwood – 43

Shallowater – 28

Estacado – 39

Levelland – 13

Crosbyton – 25

Tahoka – 52

Dimmitt – 10

Brownfield – 61

Roosevelt – 33

Slaton – 34

Ropes – 29

Hale Center – 12

Lamesa – 0

Littlefield – 42

Veron – 0

Idalou – 17

Post – 8

Abernathy – 50

Wink – 56

Sundown – 14

Jayton – 40

Petersburg – 34

Meadow – 12

Whitharral – 59

Southland – 39

Lorenzo – 14

Wellman Union – 18

Christ the King – 67

Klondike – 68

Sands – 42

Floydada – 14

New Home – 28

New Deal – 10

Trinity Christian – 42

Muleshoe – 37

Tulia – 20

Lubbock Titans – 6

O’Donnell – 54

TLCA Abilene – 13

Lockney – 76

Bovina – 26

Olton – 56

Follett – 40

Borden County – 8

Snyder – 7

Monahans – 48

Clarendon – 55

Smyer – 8

SATURDAY:

Abilene Christian at Kingdom Prep at 6:00 p.m.

