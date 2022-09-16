LUBBOCK, TX- KLBK Sports Connection’s Arielle Schafer and Lauren Cottrell host Week 4 of “The Blitz”, featuring scores, highlights, and more! Here’s the final scores from Week 4:
THURSDAY:
Lake View – 35
Lubbock High – 21
FRIDAY:
Rider – 14
Lubbock Cooper – 17
Abilene Cooper – 33
Coronado – 28
Frenship – 21
Abilene – 7
Midland – 18
Monterey – 13
Greenwood – 43
Shallowater – 28
Estacado – 39
Levelland – 13
Crosbyton – 25
Tahoka – 52
Dimmitt – 10
Brownfield – 61
Roosevelt – 33
Slaton – 34
Ropes – 29
Hale Center – 12
Lamesa – 0
Littlefield – 42
Veron – 0
Idalou – 17
Post – 8
Abernathy – 50
Wink – 56
Sundown – 14
Jayton – 40
Petersburg – 34
Meadow – 12
Whitharral – 59
Southland – 39
Lorenzo – 14
Wellman Union – 18
Christ the King – 67
Klondike – 68
Sands – 42
Floydada – 14
New Home – 28
New Deal – 10
Trinity Christian – 42
Muleshoe – 37
Tulia – 20
Lubbock Titans – 6
O’Donnell – 54
TLCA Abilene – 13
Lockney – 76
Bovina – 26
Olton – 56
Follett – 40
Borden County – 8
Snyder – 7
Monahans – 48
Clarendon – 55
Smyer – 8
SATURDAY:
Abilene Christian at Kingdom Prep at 6:00 p.m.
Make sure you head to our YouTube page to view the entire show. You can view it here.