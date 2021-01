LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Lubbock Christian University women’s basketball games set for Friday and Saturday have been postponed, LCU said Friday.

The games were supposed to be played against Texas A&M-Commerce at Rip Griffin Arena in Lubbock. They were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, per LCU.

One of the games will be re-scheduled for February 1, LCU said.

Earlier in the week, the series between LCU and TAMUC’s men’s basketball teams was postponed.