LCU Chaps continue hot streak, beating UTPB 93-58

ODESSA, Texas — On Friday, the #2 Lubbock Christian Chaps moved to 15-0 on the season with a 93-58 victory over the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Senior forward Parker Hicks led the Chaps in scoring with 21 points, followed by Aamer Muhammad with 19 and Jalen Brattain with 16. The Chaps shot 56.9 percent from the field, with five players in double digits.

On the other side of the ball, the Chaps forced 13 turnovers, while only giving the ball up seven times themselves.

The Chaps will be back in action this Sunday for game two against UTPB at 4 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center.