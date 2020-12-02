LCU Lady Chaps ranked No. 3 in preseason poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Division II Sports Information Directors Association (D2SIDA) released its preseason national poll for Division II women’s basketball Tuesday, and Lubbock Christian came in at No. 3.

D2SIDA is the only association releasing a preseason poll, as the WBCA Top 25 begins in January.

LCU has now made the D2SIDA poll in six consecutive seasons. The Lady Chaps ranked No.1 (2019-20), No.3 (2018-19), No.23 (2017-18), No. 4 (2016-17) and No.15 (2015-16).

The Lady Chaps received one of 16 first-place votes and were the only team other than preseason favorite Drury to receive a first-place vote.

D2SIDA polls are comprised of votes from a committee of sports information directors at Division II institutions nationwide.