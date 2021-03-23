LCU’s Parker Hicks named Division II All-American

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University guard Parker Hicks was named a Division II All-American, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday.

Hicks averaged 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the 2020-21 season. He was the Lone Star Conference’s Player of the Year.

The Decatur, TX native led the Chaps to an 18-3 record. Their season ended with a 101-92 loss to West Texas A&M in the South Central Regional Championship.

Hicks was one of 16 players selected to the Division II All-American team.

Before transferring to LCU, Hicks spent two seasons playing for Chris Beard at Texas Tech.