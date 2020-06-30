Levelland ISD suspends workouts after athlete tests positive for COVID-19, will resume July 13

LEVELLAND, Texas — Levelland Independent School District has suspended workouts for the remainder of the week after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, Levelland athletic director and football coach Andy Correll said.

“We do have a student-athlete that has tested positive for Covid-19,” Correll said. “This individual has only come to one skill development day this past week, has never been to our summer strength and conditioning workouts, and only came one day to a skill development practice. The individual began feeling ill, so was tested and received a positive test result.”

Because of social distancing efforts by the athletic department and the athlete’s limited time at school facilities, Levelland ISD athletic staff believe the exposure is limited. However, the department still believes a two-week shutdown is the proactive choice.

Levelland ISD did not have workouts planned for the week beginning on July 6 before the suspension, and will not hold any. Correll currently plans to resume workouts on July 13 if it is safe to do so.

“We will continue to disinfect all facilities and equipment and feel this is a proactive choice to keep all our kids and staff safe. If all clear, no active incidents of exposure, then we will resume summer strength and conditioning on July 13,” Correll said.