Local teams in the rankings: Week of November 13

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new batch of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings came out Monday, and ten South Plains high school teams made the cut in their respective classes.

Jayton rose to No. 2 in the rankings after a big win last weekend. The Jaybirds join Borden County as the highest ranked teams in the South Plains.

With playoffs starting this week for some schools, here’s a look at all the local ranked teams, what they did last week and who they have next.

Coronado: No. 8 in 5A Division I

Coronado beat Lubbock High 70-14 on Friday and were rewarded with a bump up to No. 7 in the rankings. The Mustangs’ next test is against Amarillo High on Friday.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper did not play last week and will remain idle this week after members of the team were placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Shallowater: No. 3 in 3A Division I

Shallowater’s regular season finished on October 30. The Mustangs have a playoff game against River Road on Thursday.

Idalou: No. 7 in 3A Division II

Idalou concluded its regular season with a 42-21 win over Roosevelt. The Wildcats play their playoff opener against Friona Friday.

Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I

Post hasn’t allowed points since October 9, and the idle Antelopes didn’t get the chance to last Friday. This week, they have their first playoff game against West Texas High.

Borden County: No. 2 in 1A Division I

Borden County did not end up playing its game against Wellman-Union last week. The Coyotes’ first round playoff game will be against Crowell.

Jayton: No. 2 in 1A Division II

Jayton moved up to the No. 2 spot after a huge win over Motley County. The Jaybirds won a high-scoring affair 67-50 over the Matadors, who previously held the No. 2 spot. Jayton opens its playoff run against Chillicothe.

Motley County: No. 3 in 1A Division II

Motley County dropped just one spot after its loss to Jayton. The Matadors host Benjamin on Friday for their first playoff game.

Klondike: No. 6 in 1A Division II

Klondike crushed Loop 56-0 on Friday. Next up, the Cougars host Amherst.

Anton: No. 8 in 1A Division II

Anton was idle last week. Its first playoff game will be against Sands.