Local teams in the rankings: Week of November 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s new set of high school football rankings came out Monday, and two South Plains teams made the cut.

With playoffs underway for 4A-1A schools, DCTF has stopped rankings them.

Thus, Coronado and Lubbock-Cooper are the only two ranked South Plains schools remaining.

Coronado: No. 6 in 5A Division I

Coronado got a one-spot bump for the second straight week after demolishing Amarillo High 45-13 on Friday. Sawyer Robertson and the Mustang offense piled up 31 points in the first half and did not look back, cruising to a victory.

Next up, the Mustangs take on Caprock.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper remained idle last week after members of the team were placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Pirates should be back in action Friday against Abilene Wylie.