Local teams in the rankings: Week of November 20

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s new set of high school football rankings came out Monday, and two South Plains teams made the cut.
With playoffs underway for 4A-1A schools, DCTF has stopped rankings them.
Thus, Coronado and Lubbock-Cooper are the only two ranked South Plains schools remaining.
Coronado: No. 6 in 5A Division I
Coronado got a one-spot bump for the second straight week after demolishing Amarillo High 45-13 on Friday. Sawyer Robertson and the Mustang offense piled up 31 points in the first half and did not look back, cruising to a victory.
Next up, the Mustangs take on Caprock.
Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II
Lubbock-Cooper remained idle last week after members of the team were placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.
The Pirates should be back in action Friday against Abilene Wylie.