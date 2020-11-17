Local teams in the rankings: Week of November 20

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s new set of high school football rankings came out Monday, and two South Plains teams made the cut.

With playoffs underway for 4A-1A schools, DCTF has stopped rankings them.

Thus, Coronado and Lubbock-Cooper are the only two ranked South Plains schools remaining.

CoronadoNo. 6 in 5A Division I

Coronado got a one-spot bump for the second straight week after demolishing Amarillo High 45-13 on Friday. Sawyer Robertson and the Mustang offense piled up 31 points in the first half and did not look back, cruising to a victory.

Next up, the Mustangs take on Caprock.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper remained idle last week after members of the team were placed in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Pirates should be back in action Friday against Abilene Wylie.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar