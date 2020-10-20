Local teams in the rankings: Week of October 23

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten South Plains teams were ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly high school rankings for the week of October 23.

Shallowater, Post, Borden County and Motley County are all ranked No. 3 in their respective divisions, the highest of any South Plains schools.

Here’s a look at all of the local ranked South Plains teams, what they did in their most recent games and what they’ve got coming up.

Coronado: No. 8 in 5A Division I

Coronado stayed at the No. 8 spot after beating Wichita Falls Rider 51-13 last Friday. The Mustangs are idle this week.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper stayed at No. 9 in DCTF’s rankings after beating Monterey 49-8. The Pirates play Randall next week.

Shallowater: No. 3 in 3A Division I

Shallowater moved up to No. 3 in the rankings with a thrilling 44-41 win over Denver City. Next, the Mustangs play Kermit.

Idalou: No. 8 in 3A Division II

Idalou stayed perfect last week, beating Abernathy 42-14. The Wildcats’ next game is at Stanton.

Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I

Post has established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the region. The Bold Gold shut out New Deal 39-0 Friday, and have not allowed double digit points since the first game of the season. They’ll look to stay hot at Floydada next week.

Borden County: No. 3 in 1A Division I

Borden County trounced Meadow 61-8 last week, and will play at Whiteface on Friday.

Motley County: No. 3 in 1A Division II

Motley County is idle this week after a 48-0 drubbing of Patton Springs.

Jayton: No. 5 in 1A Division II

Jayton beat Garden City 61-15 in its most recent game, and will host Guthrie next week.

Klondike: No. 7 in 1A Division II

Klondike has been idle each of the last two weeks, after games against Wilson and Loop did not happen. The Cougars will hopefully be back on the field against Sands Friday.

Anton: No. 8 in 1A Division II

Anton is idle this week after a monster, 70-6 win over Cotton Center last Friday.