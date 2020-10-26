Local teams in the rankings: Week of October 30

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten South Plains-area football teams cracked the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football weekly high school rankings for the week of October 30.

Borden County and Motley County both moved up to No. 2 in their respective divisions, making them the two highest-ranked teams in the region.

Here’s a look at all of the local ranked South Plains teams, what they did in their most recent games and what they’ve got coming up.

CoronadoNo. 8 in 5A Division I

Coronado held on to the No. 8 spot after being idle last week. The Mustangs’ schedule continues Friday when they host Palo Duro.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper stayed at No. 9 in DCTF’s rankings after winning a defensive contest against Randall 17-7. The Pirates play at Plainview this week.

Shallowater: No. 3 in 3A Division I

Shallowater stayed at No. 3 in the rankings with a 52-7 rout of Kermit. The Mustangs’ regular season schedule concludes Friday against Slaton.

Idalou: No. 8 in 3A Division II

Idalou had another big offensive performance last week, beating Stanton 56-8. The Wildcats’ next game is against Reagan County.

Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I

The Bold Gold were dominant against Friday, shutting out Floydada 39-0. They’ll look to stay hot against Hale Center this week.

Borden County: No. 2 in 1A Division I

Borden County moved up to No. 2 in the rankings with a 66-0 win over Whiteface. The Coyotes have O’Donnell this week.

Motley County: No. 2 in 1A Division II

Motley County also moved up to No. 2 despite being idle last week. Coming up, they’ll host Southland.

Jayton: No. 6 in 1A Division II

Jayton beat Guthrie 46-0 in its most recent game, and will play at Patton Springs this week.

Klondike: No. 7 in 1A Division II

Klondike returned to the field with a bang Friday after their two previous games were canceled. The Cougars beat Sands 48-0, and will be idle again this week.

Anton: No. 8 in 1A Division II

Anton was idle last week, and will returns Friday to play host to Amherst.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar