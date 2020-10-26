Local teams in the rankings: Week of October 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten South Plains-area football teams cracked the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football weekly high school rankings for the week of October 30.
Borden County and Motley County both moved up to No. 2 in their respective divisions, making them the two highest-ranked teams in the region.
Here’s a look at all of the local ranked South Plains teams, what they did in their most recent games and what they’ve got coming up.
Coronado: No. 8 in 5A Division I
Coronado held on to the No. 8 spot after being idle last week. The Mustangs’ schedule continues Friday when they host Palo Duro.
Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II
Lubbock-Cooper stayed at No. 9 in DCTF’s rankings after winning a defensive contest against Randall 17-7. The Pirates play at Plainview this week.
Shallowater: No. 3 in 3A Division I
Shallowater stayed at No. 3 in the rankings with a 52-7 rout of Kermit. The Mustangs’ regular season schedule concludes Friday against Slaton.
Idalou: No. 8 in 3A Division II
Idalou had another big offensive performance last week, beating Stanton 56-8. The Wildcats’ next game is against Reagan County.
Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I
The Bold Gold were dominant against Friday, shutting out Floydada 39-0. They’ll look to stay hot against Hale Center this week.
Borden County: No. 2 in 1A Division I
Borden County moved up to No. 2 in the rankings with a 66-0 win over Whiteface. The Coyotes have O’Donnell this week.
Motley County: No. 2 in 1A Division II
Motley County also moved up to No. 2 despite being idle last week. Coming up, they’ll host Southland.
Jayton: No. 6 in 1A Division II
Jayton beat Guthrie 46-0 in its most recent game, and will play at Patton Springs this week.
Klondike: No. 7 in 1A Division II
Klondike returned to the field with a bang Friday after their two previous games were canceled. The Cougars beat Sands 48-0, and will be idle again this week.
Anton: No. 8 in 1A Division II
Anton was idle last week, and will returns Friday to play host to Amherst.