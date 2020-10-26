Local teams in the rankings: Week of October 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ten South Plains-area football teams cracked the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football weekly high school rankings for the week of October 30.

Borden County and Motley County both moved up to No. 2 in their respective divisions, making them the two highest-ranked teams in the region.

Here’s a look at all of the local ranked South Plains teams, what they did in their most recent games and what they’ve got coming up.

Coronado: No. 8 in 5A Division I

Coronado held on to the No. 8 spot after being idle last week. The Mustangs’ schedule continues Friday when they host Palo Duro.

Lubbock-Cooper: No. 9 in 5A Division II

Lubbock-Cooper stayed at No. 9 in DCTF’s rankings after winning a defensive contest against Randall 17-7. The Pirates play at Plainview this week.

Shallowater: No. 3 in 3A Division I

Shallowater stayed at No. 3 in the rankings with a 52-7 rout of Kermit. The Mustangs’ regular season schedule concludes Friday against Slaton.

Idalou: No. 8 in 3A Division II

Idalou had another big offensive performance last week, beating Stanton 56-8. The Wildcats’ next game is against Reagan County.

Post: No. 3 in 2A Division I

The Bold Gold were dominant against Friday, shutting out Floydada 39-0. They’ll look to stay hot against Hale Center this week.

Borden County: No. 2 in 1A Division I

Borden County moved up to No. 2 in the rankings with a 66-0 win over Whiteface. The Coyotes have O’Donnell this week.

Motley County: No. 2 in 1A Division II

Motley County also moved up to No. 2 despite being idle last week. Coming up, they’ll host Southland.

Jayton: No. 6 in 1A Division II

Jayton beat Guthrie 46-0 in its most recent game, and will play at Patton Springs this week.

Klondike: No. 7 in 1A Division II

Klondike returned to the field with a bang Friday after their two previous games were canceled. The Cougars beat Sands 48-0, and will be idle again this week.

Anton: No. 8 in 1A Division II

Anton was idle last week, and will returns Friday to play host to Amherst.