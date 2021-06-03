Lubbock-born Trae Young etches name into NBA record books

Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young reacts during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

NEW YORK — The NBA playoffs are when the league’s promising players can ascend to stardom, and one of the players making that leap this year was born in Lubbock.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, the son of former Texas Tech basketball player Rayford Young, put himself in elite company in the Hawks’ first-round win over the New York Knicks.

In the series, Young scored 30+ points in three straight road games at Madison Square Garden. According to ESPN, the only other player to accomplish that in the playoffs was Michael Jordan.

In just his first career playoff series, Young dominated the Knicks with his scoring and passing, leading Atlanta to a 4-1 series victory. He had a series-high 36 points when the Hawks finished off the Knicks Wednesday night.

Through four games, Young averaged 25 points and 10 assists per game. He became the fourth player in league history to do that, ESPN said.

Young moved from Lubbock to Norman, Oklahoma as a child. He stayed in Norman for his college ball, playing at the University of Oklahoma. He played one game at United Supermarkets Arena, falling 88-78 to the Red Raiders.

Young and the Hawks’ next challenge is the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.