COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lubbock Christian High School girl’s basketball team won the TAPPS 4A state title Saturday with a resounding 75-39 victory over Legacy Prep.

LCHS ran away with the game in the second quarter, taking a 20-point lead before halftime.

The title was the 11th in the history of the program and its first since 2015. Another Lubbock team, Trinity Christian, won the state title each of the last two years.