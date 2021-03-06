Lubbock-Cooper girls fall short in overtime of state semifinals

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO — The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates lost a heartbreaker 39-37 to Frisco Liberty in overtime of its state semifinal game Saturday.

The game was tied 35-35 when it went into overtime. Frisco Liberty scored a go-ahead basket with 14 seconds remaining to take the lead.

On LCP’s next possession, Niyah Thompson appeared to get bumped going up for a layup, but no foul was called. Frisco Liberty held on for the win.

Frisco Liberty, the defending 5A champs, will play Cedar Park in the state title game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar