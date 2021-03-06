Lubbock-Cooper girls fall short in overtime of state semifinals

SAN ANTONIO — The Lubbock-Cooper Lady Pirates lost a heartbreaker 39-37 to Frisco Liberty in overtime of its state semifinal game Saturday.

The game was tied 35-35 when it went into overtime. Frisco Liberty scored a go-ahead basket with 14 seconds remaining to take the lead.

On LCP’s next possession, Niyah Thompson appeared to get bumped going up for a layup, but no foul was called. Frisco Liberty held on for the win.

Frisco Liberty, the defending 5A champs, will play Cedar Park in the state title game.