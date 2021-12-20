Lubbock Matadors announce Paul Gilbert as first head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Matadors soccer team announced Monday that Paul Gilbert would be the first coach in franchise history.

Before taking the Matadors’ job, Gilbert was the soccer coach at Lubbock Christian University. He was the Chaps’ coach since 2016 and posted a 28-36-9 record at the school, per the team’s website.

Yuriy Sadula and Gibbs Keeton will be the assistant coaches. Sadula was an assistant at LCU and Keeton was an assistant for the Texas Tech soccer team.

The Matadors are a member of the National Premier Soccer League. They announced the team’s inception December 14 and will begin play in May 2022.