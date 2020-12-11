Monterey’s Tyrin Bradley commits to Abilene Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monterey defensive end Tyrin Bradley is set to become the latest Lubbock high school football star to join Abilene Chistian’s program after he committed to the Wildcats Friday.

On August 8, Bradley tweeted that his top three schools were ACU, North Texas and Louisiana-Monroe. He also reported offers from Tulsa and Fort Scott.

Bradley’s primary position is defensive end, but he’s played some quarterback in 2020 as well.

At ACU, Bradley will join former Estacado star Jermiah Dobbins, who led the Wildcats in rushing as a true freshman this fall with 227 yards.