NAIA cancels basketball, wrestling events, WBU was scheduled to compete

This is a press release from Wayland Baptist athletics

The NAIA has announced that, effective immediately, it is cancelling all remaining winter championship events in response to COVID-19 developments.

For Wayland, that means the NAIA Men’s and Women’s Basketball National Championships set to take place next week in Kansas City and Billings, Mont., respectively, as well as the NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Invitational scheduled to begin Friday in Jamestown, N.D., will not take place. Wayland’s wrestlers had already traveled to North Dakota, but will not compete.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority,” the NAIA press release stated. “We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”

Wayland athletics director Rick Cooper echoed the NAIA’s sentiments.

“Of course we’re very disappointed for everyone this involves, but the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and fans is our top priority,” Cooper said.

The Wayland men’s soccer team was scheduled to host Lubbock Christian in a spring scrimmage this evening, but that has been cancelled.

As of now, all other scheduled WBU athletics events will be take place, although officials continue to monitor developments.