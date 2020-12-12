No. 3 Lady Chaps clobber St. Mary’s in opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — The No. 3 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps’ season tipped off Friday night, and they played to their ranking, beating St. Mary’s (TX) 88-52.

The Lady Chaps took control of the game early, building a 28-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. They did not take their foot off the gas, outscoring St. Mary’s 41-26 in the second half.

Senior guard Ashton Duncan stole the show for LCU, pacing the team in scoring with 26 points and nailing eight 3-pointers.

Allie Schulte contributed a nice all-around effort as well, putting up 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Lady Chaps played with deadly efficiency, making 55.9 percent of their field goals and 51.7 percent of their 3-pointers.

They will rematch St. Mary’s Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Lubbock.