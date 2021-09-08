Prep Sports Extra: Crosstown Showdown

LUBBOCK, Texas – David Collier visits with HubCityPreps.com’s Randy Rosetta to discuss week three of high school football.

Lubbock-Cooper visits Frenship for the Crosstown Showdown at 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

Meanwhile, all four LISD schools look to bounce back from week two losses. Coronado and Estacado are on the field Thursday. The Mustangs travel to Ratliff Stadium to face Odessa and the Matadors host Canyon. Both games are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Monterey opens up a Friday doubleheader at Lowrey Field against Midland at 4 p.m. and Lubbock High will follow at 8 p.m. against Plainview.