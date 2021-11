LUBBOCK, Texas — David Collier visits with HubCityPreps.com’s Randy Rosetta to discuss the final week of the regular season of high school football.

Coronado with a chance to clinch a share of the district title with a win over Tascosa on Thursday at Lowrey Field.

While area football teams prepare for the post season, Lubbock Cooper’s playoff run continues after claiming the bi-district crown with a three-set win over Plainview.