LUBBOCK, Texas – David Collier visits with HubCityPreps.com’s Randy Rosetta to discuss week seven of high school football.

Coronado looks to improve to 2-0 in district play when they host Lubbock High at 7 p.m. Friday at Lowrey Field.

Lubbock-Cooper is coming off a bye week and welcomes Plainview to town to open district play.

Kingdom Prep Academy comes off a big win against Abilene Christian. The Warriors host Midland Christian at 2 p.m. on Saturday.