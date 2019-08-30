Seminole Leaves No Doubt In Season Opening Win

The Seminole Indians made sure Ty Palmer’s head coaching debut was a victorious one as they held Lubbock High in check 57-7 at Plains Capital Park, Lowrey Field Thursday night. The Indians set the tone on the first play from scrimmage as Damion Espino rumbled 52 yards to the end zone. The Westerners were able to tie the game after recovering a fumble on Seminole’s next possession. Brandon Smith hit Jose Barrera for a ten yard slant to even the game at seven. The Indians promptly answered as running back Devin Doerksen raced 75 yards to pay dirt to push the lead to 14-7. The Westerners will return to action next Friday as they face the Borger Bulldogs at 7:30 pm for Homecoming at Plains Capital Park – Lowrey Field. The Indians will travel to Idalou to take on the Wildcats next Friday at 7:30 pm.