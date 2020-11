This is a press release from the Lubbock Independent School District.

Lubbock Independent School District administrators have confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) affecting the girls basketball program at Lubbock High School. In consultation with local health authorities, the decision has been made to place the girl’s basketball teams on hiatus until December 3, 2020, to allow for treatment of those who have contracted the virus and quarantines for those who have exposure risk due to close contact.