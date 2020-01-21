South Plains College men’s basketball coach Steve Green wins 500th game

LEVELLAND, Texas — South Plains College men’s basketball coach Steve Green won his 500th game as the Texans’ head coach Monday night.

South Plains beat Midland College 58-52 to secure the benchmark for Green. The Texans improved to 12-6 on the season.

Green has been at South Plains for 19 years. In that time, he’s led the Texans to the NJCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament 10 times and to three national titles. They have been to the tournament’s Final Four each of the last three seasons.

Before arriving at South Plains, Green coached at Howard College and Midland College. He is a member of the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.