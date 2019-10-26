South Plains College’s Jordan Brangers selected in NBA G-League Draft

LEVELLAND, Texas — Former South Plains College guard Jordan Brangers was selected by the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G-League Draft Saturday.

The Warriors took Brangers with the 15th pick of the second round.

Before turning pro, Brangers spent two seasons in Levelland, averaging 20.9 points per game in 2016-17 and 16 points per game in 2017-18.

Last season, Brangers played for Eisbaren Bremerhaven in Germany, where he averaged 12.7 points per game in 10 games.

At one point, Brangers was committed to Texas Tech, but he never ended up enrolling in the school.

If Brangers makes the jump to the NBA, he could join the Utah Jazz’s Stanton Kidd as former South Plains College players in the NBA.