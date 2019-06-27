Texas Tech baseball ranked No. 4 in final rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball’s deepest run ever at the College World series earned the Red Raiders a No. 4 national ranking Thursday, matching the 2016 team for the highest final ranking in school history.
The Red Raiders were ranked No. 4 by four of the five polls released on Thursday, including D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper (CBN). Perfect Game had the Red Raiders slotted fifth.
Texas Tech finished the season 46-20 overall and returned to the College World Series for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
Texas Tech went 7-3 in the NCAA Tournament with two of those wins coming in Omaha.