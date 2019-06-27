Texas Tech baseball ranked No. 4 in final rankings

(Texas Tech Press Release) LUBBOCK, Texas --- Texas Tech volleyball's Emily Hill and Brooke Kanas earned early honors as the senior and sophomore were both represented on the 2019 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team, announced by the league Wednesday.

"It's good to see Emily and Brooke on the preseason team," head coach Tony Graystone said. "Emily has become a great player, both offensively and defensively, and is pretty much in the middle of everything we do. Brooke had a breakout freshman season and we're going to ask her to score a bunch of points for us this year."

Hill, who is set to embark on her senior season, was honored on the All-Big 12 Second Team at the tail end of the 2018 season. As a junior, the Denton, Texas, native led the team and ranked eighth in the Big 12 in kills per set (3.19) and also led the team with 33 service aces – a mark that ranked second in the conference. She tallied a team-leading 12 double-doubles on the year and led the Red Raiders in kills in 16 separate matches. Hill earned several honors throughout her junior season, picking up Thunderdome Classic All-Tournament Team, UTRGV Tournament MVP and Academic All-Big 12 First-Team accolades.

Kanas was a unanimous selection to the preseason team after she made waves in her first season with the scarlet and black. A member of the 2019 U.S. Collegiate National Domestic Team, she was one of six freshmen named to the All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2018 and was one of four to receive All-Big 12 First or Second-Team honors. Kanas picked up two Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors and also led the Red Raiders in kills during Big 12 action (202k, .251). In her inaugural season, she ranked second on the team with 249 kills, third with 266.5 points and fourth with a .241 hitting percentage.

With Hill and Kanas on this year's preseason squad, Texas Tech has now had a student-athlete make the preseason team for five straight years.

"I really like the team we've put together," Graystone continued. "I feel very good about the impact Emily and Brooke are going to have."

After a pair of scrimmages at United Supermarkets Arena on Aug. 18 and 24, the Red Raiders' 2019 campaign begins on Aug. 30 at the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic – hosted by Ohio State University – in Columbus, Ohio. For all the latest information on the Texas Tech volleyball team, visit TexasTech.com or follow @TexasTechVB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

2019 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason AwardsPreseason Player of the Year: Micaya White – Texas, Junior, OH

Preseason Co-Freshmen of the Year: Audrey Nalls – TCU, OH Skylar Fields – Texas, OPP

2019 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team Yossiana Pressley – Baylor, Junior, OH ^* Shelly Stafford (Fanning) – Baylor, Senior, MB ^* Eleanor Holthaus – Iowa State, Sophomore, RS Zoe Hill – Kansas, Senior, MB Rachel Langs – Kansas, Sophomore, MB & Gloria Mutiri – Kansas State, Sophomore, OPP ^~& Keyton Kinley – Oklahoma, Junior, DS/L * Kylee McLaughlin – Oklahoma, Junior, S * élan McCall – TCU, Sophomore, OH ^*& Brionne Butler – Texas, Sophomore, MB ^*& Logan Eggleston – Texas, Sophomore, OH ^*& Micaya White – Texas, Senior, OH ^* Emily Hill – Texas Tech, Senior, OH ~ Brooke Kanas – Texas Tech, Sophomore, OH/RS ^~&

^ - Unanimous Selection * - 2018 All-Big 12 First Team honoree ~ - 2018 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree & - 2018 All-Big 12 Rookie Team honoree