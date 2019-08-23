Texas Tech soccer opens season with 6-1 win

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Texas Tech wasted no time scoring its first goal of the 2019 season in a 6-1 win over San Diego State on Thursday.

Jayne Lydiatt scored off a cross from Kirsten Davis in the 3rd minute of regulation to give the Red Raiders the lead for good against the Aztecs.

Lydiatt made it 2-0 with a header in the 11th minute then Davis got into the act.

KD gets in on it!



A through ball finds @kirstendavis22, who beats out the defense and slots it for our third goal!



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JTeFWMnaSF — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) August 23, 2019

The junior scored twice in the 37th minute to give Texas Tech a 4-0 lead.

Right before the half, senior captain Margaret Begley entered the game for her first action in two years following a pair of knee injuries.

Bagley corner kick led to a Demi Koulizakis goal in the 42nd minute for a 5-0 first half lead.

In the second half, freshman Marisa Weichel scored her first career goal in the 71st minute to put Texas Tech up 6-1.

How’s that for a start??

@MarisaWeichel scores on the 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝 of her collegiate career, knocking in a loose ball in the box!



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/7NsVOJGdJm — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) August 23, 2019

The Aztecs were held to just three shots on goal.

Tom Stone improves to 11-2 in season openers at the Red Raiders head coach.

Texas Tech (1-0) returns to action against New Mexico at 8 p.m. Sunday in Albuquerque.