Texas Tech soccer opens season with 6-1 win

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Texas Tech wasted no time scoring its first goal of the 2019 season in a 6-1 win over San Diego State on Thursday.
Jayne Lydiatt scored off a cross from Kirsten Davis in the 3rd minute of regulation to give the Red Raiders the lead for good against the Aztecs.
Lydiatt made it 2-0 with a header in the 11th minute then Davis got into the act.
The junior scored twice in the 37th minute to give Texas Tech a 4-0 lead.
Right before the half, senior captain Margaret Begley entered the game for her first action in two years following a pair of knee injuries.
Bagley corner kick led to a Demi Koulizakis goal in the 42nd minute for a 5-0 first half lead.
In the second half, freshman Marisa Weichel scored her first career goal in the 71st minute to put Texas Tech up 6-1.
The Aztecs were held to just three shots on goal.
Tom Stone improves to 11-2 in season openers at the Red Raiders head coach.
Texas Tech (1-0) returns to action against New Mexico at 8 p.m. Sunday in Albuquerque.