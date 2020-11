LUBBOCK, Texas — Three members of the Coronado baseball team signed letters of intent to play baseball at the college level Monday.

Tucker Gideon signed to play at Odessa College, while Ben Tadlock and Layden White are headed to Weatherford College. Tadlock is the son of Texas Tech baseball coach Tim Tadlock.

Another Coronado baseball star, Sawyer Robertson, is committed to play baseball and football at Mississippi State.