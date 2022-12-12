LUBBOCK, Texas – After going 2-0 last week, Frenship fights its way back into the Class 6A top 25, checking in at No. 23 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings released Monday.

The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remain the top-ranked team in Class 5A after defeating the No. 2 ranked Amarillo Friday. Lubbock-Cooper falls to No. 8 after going 0-2 last week. Lubbock High makes its debut at No. 22 and Coronado falls to No. 23.

In Class 4A, Levelland sits at No. 5 for the second week in a row with a 10-2 record. Seminole makes its debut at No. 10.

Shallowater falls to No. 16 in Class 3A and Idalou is one spot behind, coming in at No. 17.

New Home remains atop the Class 2A rankings, despite its loss to Frenship Friday. Sundown falls to No. 13 after falling to Sudan in overtime Friday evening. Ropes comes in not too far behind at No. 16.

In Class 1A, Sands leads the area schools, sitting at No. 9 after six straight wins. Jayton is just four spots behind at No. 13. Borden County checks in at No. 19 and Klondike at No. 24 in this week’s rankings.