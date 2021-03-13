Trinity Christian boys lose 4A TAPPS state title in overtime

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Trinity Christian High School boys basketball team lost the 4A TAPPS state title game Saturday to Houston Westbury Christian. The final score was 97-93, and Westbury needed overtime to pull it out.

The two teams played a close game throughout, with Trinity Christian holding a 68-67 lead after the third quarter.

The Lions took a two-point lead with 5.9 seconds remaining in regulation, but Westbury tied the game with a pair of free throws, according to Hub City Preps.

In overtime, the TCS cut a Westbury lead to two points twice in the final seconds, but the Eagles iced the game at the free throw line.

One Lubbock team will come back to the Hub City victorious, however. The Lubbock Christian HS girls won their state title game convincingly over Legacy Prep.