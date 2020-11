LUBBOCK, Texas — Two members of the Lubbock-Cooper volleyball team signed letters of intent to continue their careers at the college level.

Tatum Farmer signed with Colorado State-Pueblo and Kaitlyn Mayo will stay home to play at Lubbock Christian.

Congratulations to Lady Pirate Volleyball's newest collegiate signees, Tatum Farmer (Colorado State University – Pueblo) and Kaitlyn Mayo (Lubbock Christian University)! We're proud of these outstanding Lady Pirates! pic.twitter.com/s2MyTM0Onr — Lubbock-Cooper ISD (@lubbockcooper) November 17, 2020

Watch the clip above to hear from Farmer and Mayo.