Wayland Baptist cancels final fall football game and remainder of 2020 men’s basketball games

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University canceled the remainder of its fall men’s basketball and football schedules, the school said in two statements Monday.

Both sports canceled the games because of issues related to COVID-19, per WBU.

The football team only had one fall game remaining, a contest against Texas Wesleyan scheduled for Saturday. In the spring, the team will play six games against Sooner Athletic Conference opponents, starting February 20.

The men’s basketball team had 13 total games canceled due to COVID-19. It will resume play on January 2.

The football team finished its fall slate 1-1, with a win over Oklahoma-Panhandle State and a loss to Arizona Christian.

The men’s basketball team is 1-0, beating Arlington Baptist 96-52 in its lone game.