Wayland Baptist player’s home run celebration sparks controversy on social media

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist shortstop Gregory Ozuna hit a dramatic, game-winning home run in the ninth inning of WBU’s game against Oklahoma City University Sunday and unleashed a celebration fit for the moment.

After connecting with the ball, Ozuna tossed his bat, pounded his chest and stomped on home plate after his trip around the bases.

Former MLB player Jeff Frye posted a video of Ozuna’s celebration with the message, “This makes me sad! We haven’t taught this generation how to behave on a baseball field…”

This makes me sad! We haven’t taught this generation how to behave on a baseball field. This is what we get. “Let the kids play” isn’t the message we should be sending obviously. #shegone ⁦@notgaetti⁩ ⁦@BobFile⁩ ⁦@twuench⁩ ⁦@RickWrona⁩ ⁦@GDBJr5⁩ pic.twitter.com/qRye9RAcZF — Jeff frye/ #shegone (@O3jfrye) May 9, 2021

Frye’s tweet had more than 10,000 retweets as of Monday afternoon.

Others came to Ozuna’s defense, noting the gravity of the situation when he hit the home run.

WBU trailed 8-0 early in the game, but battled back to come within one run in the ninth inning. The Pioneers were down to their final out when Ozuna’s clutch homer gave them their first lead of the game. Wayland Baptist held on for the win but was eliminated from the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament by OCU the next day.

Rodger Sherman, a sportswriter for The Ringer, said, “If anything he didn’t celebrate it aggressively enough!”