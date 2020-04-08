WBB coach Cayla Petree leaves South Plains College for Gulf Coast State

PANAMA CITY, Florida — Cayla Petree is leaving her post as South Plains College women’s basketball head coach after five seasons and taking the same position at Gulf Coast State College, a source confirmed to everythinglubbock.com on Tuesday.

Petree led the Texans to a 32-1 finish last season before the campaign was shut down due to COVID-19. The season before, Petree’s bunch lost to her new school, Gulf Coast State, 68-66 in the Elite Eight round of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Championships.

Petree coached at SPC for five seasons, accumulating a total record of 127-36. The Lady Texans would have been a No. 2 seed if this year’s tournament had happened.

At her new home, Petree will take over one of the best programs in Junior College women’s basketball. Gulf Coast State went 23-4 last season, and won the NJCAA championship in 2016, 2017 and 2019.