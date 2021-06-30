Lockney Longhorns 2021 Football Schedule

LOCKNEY, Texas — The Lockney Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Longhorns open the season at Ropes on August 27 before hosting Floydada for the annual Floyd County Championship on September 3. Crosbyton comes to town on October 8 before Senior Night on October 29 against Roscoe. Regular season wraps up at Ralls on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: @ Ropes

9/3: vs. Floydada

9/10: vs. Boys Ranch

9/17: @ Plains

9/24: @ Compass Academy

10/1: vs. Memphis

10/8: vs. Crosbyton

10/15: BYE WEEK

10/22: @ Hamlin

10/29: vs. Roscoe (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Ralls