LUBBOCK, Texas — A barrage of turnovers and poor rebounding were too much for the Lady Raiders to overcome on Wednesday, as they fell to No. 10 Texas 74-47 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech (12-3, 1-1) suffered their first loss of conference play in their final home game against the Longhorns as Big 12 rivals. The Lady Raiders committed a season-high 25 turnovers in their first game against a ranked opponent this season.

“I thought that [Texas] threw the first couple of punches like we knew they would,” head coach Krista Gerlich said, “but I did not think that we responded as well as we should have.”

Texas (14-1, 1-1) jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the 1st quarter courtesy of a 15-0 run that spanned over four minutes. Freshman forward Madison Booker and junior guard Aaliyah Moore tied for a team-high 18 points in the win for the Longhorns, a game where Texas out-rebounded Texas Tech 42-24.

“The extra opportunities that they got from turnovers and on offensive rebounds were a killer,” Gerlich said. “I thought that there were times where our kids fought through some adversity and were doing what we asked them to do, but overall, I thought that we could never get a grip on the game.”

Sophomore guard Bailey Maupin was the lone Lady Raider to finish in double figures with 16 points, but also committed a team-most seven turnovers.

“This game is over, but I’m not going to forget about it,” Maupin said. “I hate losing, I’ve always been like that, but I’m going to remember this and focus on Kansas and make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Texas Tech returns to action Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena when they host the Kansas Jayhawks.