LUBBOCK, Texas – After 14 seasons with Texas Tech, Gibbs Keeton is heading home to begin his head coach career.

UTEP named Keeton the fourth head coach in the program’s history on Wednesday.

“I’m blessed to return to my hometown of El Paso — a city that has given me so much on and off the field,” Keeton said. “I see the opportunity to lead UTEP Soccer as a way to give back and invest in the 915.”

The El Paso Montwood High School graduate joins the Miners after being a member of the Red Raider staff in 2009. Keeton has held several positions during his time with head coach Tom Stone.

“Gibbs started as a volunteer, moved up to the No. 2 assistant, then to No. 1 assistant, then to associate head coach,” Stone said. “Amazing coach and Red Raider. Great Journey!”

Keeton earned his B.S. in Exercise Sports Science from Texas Tech in 2007, and his M.S. in Health Exercise Sport Science in 2008. The Montwood grad played his collegiate soccer at Grand Canyon University and was a member of the Arizona Sahuaros of the Professional Development League prior to enrolling at Texas Tech.

