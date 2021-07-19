Loop Longhorns 2021 Football Schedule

LOOP, Texas — The Loop Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Longhorns open the season hosting Christ the King on August 27. Homecoming is right after on September 3 when Wellman-Union comes to town. Loop hosts Klondike on October 22 and then Senior Night is November 5 hosting Wilson.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Christ the King

9/3: vs. Wellman-Union (Homecoming)

9/10: @ Lazbuddie

9/17: vs. Patton Springs (@ Afton)

9/24: @ Cotton Center

10/1: vs. Lorenzo

10/7: vs. Rule (@ Hermleigh)

10/15: BYE WEEK

10/22: vs. Klondike

10/29: @ Sands

11/4: vs. Wilson (Senior Night)