Loop Longhorns 2021 Football Schedule

LOOP, Texas — The Loop Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Longhorns open the season hosting Christ the King on August 27. Homecoming is right after on September 3 when Wellman-Union comes to town. Loop hosts Klondike on October 22 and then Senior Night is November 5 hosting Wilson.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: vs. Christ the King
9/3: vs. Wellman-Union (Homecoming)
9/10: @ Lazbuddie
9/17: vs. Patton Springs (@ Afton)
9/24: @ Cotton Center
10/1: vs. Lorenzo
10/7: vs. Rule (@ Hermleigh)
10/15: BYE WEEK
10/22: vs. Klondike
10/29: @ Sands
11/4: vs. Wilson (Senior Night)