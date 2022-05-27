LUBBOCK, Tex.- The Los Angeles Lakers have named former Texas Tech guard Darvin Ham as their new head coach, according to reports from ESPN.

Ham, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2011.

He played for the Red Raiders from 1993-1996, and played in the NBA for nine seasons, which included him winning the Slam Dunk Contest in 1997, and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

An iconic moment Texas Tech fans will remember was during the 1996 NCAA Tournament, when Ham dunked and shattered the backboard in the teams’ win over UNC.