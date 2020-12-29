Lubbock Cooper vs WF Rider postponed because of weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to anticipated bad weather, the state quarterfinal matchup between Lubbock-Cooper and Wichita Falls Rider has been postponed.

The game will now take place on January 1 at 4:00 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo. Previously it was scheduled for Thursday, (December 31).

Rider said via Twitter that tickets already purchased to Abilene will be refunded, and tickets to Friday’s game will be $10 at the gate only. Lubbock-Cooper then provided similar information via Twitter.

