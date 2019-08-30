Lubbock High rebuilding team and culture under Coach Shane Stephen

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock High Westerners go into the 2019 season with the hope of rebuilding and changing the team’s culture.

Last year, the Westerners went 1 – 9.

Head Coach Shane Stephen said the team is really starting to come together.

“The biggest thing is players are starting to hold each other accountable,” Stephen said.

Coach Stephen worked on making sure that last year’s season did not kill confidence.

“When players know what the expectations are and they’re not fighting each other, or trying to skirt the rules, they’re just doing what’s expected,” Stephen said.

Player Cristian Longoria, center, said the team ready every day.



“Coaches really helped us improve on every aspect of life and football,” he said.

“No matter what the score is, we come in and work hard every day,” Cristian said.

The goal is to get better day-by-day, he said.

Player Brandon Smith, quarterback, said the team is more than just a team. It’s more like a family.

Lubbock High lost Thursday night to Seminole. Best of luck on the remaining games this season.