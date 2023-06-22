LUBBOCK, TX- On Thursday morning, Lubbock ISD Athletics announced the ten honorees that will be inducted into LISD Athletics Hall of Honor.

The class of 2023 inductees represent a variety of different sports across the five LISD High School Athletic Programs’ History including Monterey, Coronado, Lubbock High, Estacado and Dunbar High School.

Here are the list of honorees for the Class of 2023:

Don Burrell- Lubbock Football (1963-1966)

Penny Dipomazio- LISD Dive Coach (1993-2023)

Todd Duncan- Coronado Boys Basketball (1983-1985)

Butch Henderson- Coronado Head Football Coach (1988-2011)

Diana Kersey- Monterey Girls Basketball (1987-1990)

Janice Ferris Legan- Monterey Girls Basketball (1988-1990)

Matt Miller- Monterey Baseball (1991-1993)

Quincy White- Dunbar Boys Basketball (1963-1965)

1968 State Championship Track Team- Dunbar High School

1986 State Championship Track Team- Estacado High School

The 2023 Lubbock ISD Athletics Hall of Honor Banquet will be on Saturday, July 29th 6:00pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.