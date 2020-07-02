Lubbock native signs deal with the Dodgers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock native AJ Ramos signed an agreement with the Dodgers as reported by Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Ramos has been in the major leagues since 2009 when he was drafted by the Miami Marlins. He an all-star in 2016. More recently he has been in free agent status.

He underwent surgery last year for a torn labrum (cartilage in the shoulder).