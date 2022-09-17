LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock High sophomore Reese Peña continued her hot start to the cross-country season Saturday at the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park.

Peña won her fourth race of the season, running a time of 18:50.7 to win the 5A girls 5K. Coronado’s Zanashia Harris finished second and Monterey’s Sydney Smothers placed sixth.

Monterey’s David Mora won the 5A boys race by more than ten seconds, running a time of 15:36.5.

Mora’s Monterey teammate Xavier Sanchez finished fifth. The duo helped the Plainsmen finish second overall.

Coronado’s Roman Martinez also finished with a top ten finish individual with an 8th-place showing.

Two-time defending state champion Taytum Goodman cruised to the Class 1A girls’ 2M win. The junior from Springlake-Earth finished 2:15 in front of her teammate Aabriella Villanueva. The Wolverines also went on to take the team title.