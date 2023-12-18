LUBBOCK, Texas–The list is out for the rankings from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Here are how the men’s teams on the South Plains are doing:

In class 2A, we have 7 Floydada at (8-5), and 6 New Home at (12-3).

For class 3A, we have 6 Shallowater at (13-0), 13 Childress at (11-3), 14 Tatum at (9-6), 24 Littlefield at (12-2), 17 Lorena is (8-6)

In 4A Estacado is ranked 13 at (9-4), Canyon is ranked 17 at (5-6)

In 6A Frenship is 20 at (14-1)

For the rankings for Women’s basketball:

For Class 2A, we have 4 Panhandle (14-3), 6 Farwell (12-2) ,8 New Home (10-7),

In Class 3A, 1 Fairfield (13-1), 9 Slaton (16-1), 10 Lorena (15-3), 11 Tatum (13-0), 12 Idalou (16-5)

For 4A, 5 Levelland (15-1), 7 Seminole (15-3), 10 Canyon (11-4),

5A, 3 Amarillo High (16-3), 8 Lubbock Monterey (15-5), 14 Caprock (15-4)

6A, 23 Frenship (18-0)