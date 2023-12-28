LUBBOCK, Texas— Throughout the year, we’ve seen some of the highest achievements in the Lubbock sports world. At this time, EverythingLubbock.com would like to shine a light on some of the best and brightest Lubbock sports stories of 2023.

Mahomes adds another Super Bowl comeback to his ledger. This seems to be the year of Texas Tech alums achieving the greatest accolades in their perspective sports. Patrick Mahomes bringing The Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit to win the Super over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

State Champs again: Lubbock Christian girls win third straight title. The Lubbock Christian girls’ basketball team winning their third straight title is something truly remarkable. Winning two TAPPS 4A state title championship, then this year going on to win the TAPPS 3A state title championship 57-52.

Eagles win state title for the first time in 10 years. The Lubbock Christian Eagles men’s basketball team hadn’t won a state title since 2013, but that all changed this year as they were able to triumph over St. Francis Episcopal 55-51. Making it the first time in ten years that both the boys and girls basketball teams were state champs in the same year.

Mark Adams steps down as TTU basketball coach. After 2 years seasons as the head basketball coach for Texas Tech, Mark Adams stepped down as head coach, following insensitive comments he made to players in March of this year.

Details: McCasland signs six-year contract worth millions. Grant McCasland signing on to join the Red Raider men’s basketball team with a six-year, $18.15 million-dollar deal is a story that cannot be overlooked. Especially when as of writing this the Red Raiders are currently 10th in the Big 12 and 9-2 on a 4-game win streak.

Patrick Mahomes teases TTU Athletics possibly switching its official outfitter. Patrick Mahomes teased Texas Tech’s official athletic outfitter would be switching from Under Armour to Adidas in a social media post of him wearing a Texas Tech shirt with Adidas, written in. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt later announced the partnership at the Red Raider Club basketball tip-off luncheon in November. Adidas officially becomes Texas Tech apparel supplier in July 2024.

Josh Jung and Texas Rangers invite fans to celebrate World Series win. Texas Tech alum Josh Jung going on to win the World Series is definitely the accomplishment to bring up when talking best sports moments of this year.

Former Texas Tech basketball coach Bob Knight passed away at 83. Bob Knight passed away in late October at the age of 83. One of basketball’s all-time greatest coaches finished his Hall of Fame career as Texas Tech’s head coach from 2001 to 2008.

Tahj Brooks to return for 2024 Texas Tech football season. The biggest story about Tahj Brooks isn’t just that he decided to stay in the Hub City using his last year of eligibility, but it’s the impressive stats that he built up for this season. It’s no secret that Brooks was one of the brightest stars on the Red Raiders roster, as he had 290 carries this season with 1,541 yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and no fumbles.

Red Raiders roll Golden Bears to end 2023 season. Texas Tech rallied against California 34-14 at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl to close out the season. This was also the Red Raiders 3rd straight bowl win.